National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,390.47. 2,469,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,174. The stock has a market cap of $955.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

