National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,281,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. 1,273,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

