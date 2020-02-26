National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 140.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. 2,928,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.