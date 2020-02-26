National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

