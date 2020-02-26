National Asset Management Inc. Has $11.20 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

