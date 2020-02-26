National Asset Management Inc. Has $19.28 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after buying an additional 519,939 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,366,000 after buying an additional 239,268 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. 8,888,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

