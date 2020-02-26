National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.15. 168,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $232.08.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

