National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

