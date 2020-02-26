National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.61. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

