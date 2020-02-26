National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

