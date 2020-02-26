National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.37.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.