National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. 598,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

