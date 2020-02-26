National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 69,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. 1,378,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,320. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.