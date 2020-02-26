National Asset Management Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.48. 772,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,522. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

