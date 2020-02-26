National Asset Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 16,771,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830,272. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.