National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,914. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $101.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01.

