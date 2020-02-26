National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 27,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,497. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

