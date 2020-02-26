National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.46. 26,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

