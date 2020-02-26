National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,880 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after purchasing an additional 113,569 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 1,008,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

