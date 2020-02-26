National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. 64,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

