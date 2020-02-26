National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,078 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 7,377,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

