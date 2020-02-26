National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,393.18. 2,197,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,468.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.31. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

