National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,518 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.36. 31,112,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

