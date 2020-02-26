National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,179,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,077,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,901.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 176,549 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 1,504,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,765. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

