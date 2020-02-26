National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 977 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.34. 3,477,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.84 and a 200 day moving average of $308.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

