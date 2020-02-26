National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.25. 3,892,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

