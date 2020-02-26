National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. 10,279,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

