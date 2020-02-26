National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $269.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $186.06 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

