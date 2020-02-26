National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,269,000 after purchasing an additional 153,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 346,711 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 388,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,888,000.

GBIL remained flat at $$100.39 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

