National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.24. 37,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

