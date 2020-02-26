National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,361 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

