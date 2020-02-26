National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,395 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,330,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289,210. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,044 shares of company stock worth $420,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

