National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) to Issue $1.00 Annual Dividend

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years.

National Presto Industries stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

