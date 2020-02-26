National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 – $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.875 – $1.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 309,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 357.03 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.