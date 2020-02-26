NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Hits $4.66 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $116,597.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,776,631 coins. NativeCoin's official website is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

