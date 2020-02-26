Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,300 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Genmab A/S worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,483. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

