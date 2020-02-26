Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,670 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.05. 3,200,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of -137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

