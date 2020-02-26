Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,567 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. 19,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,686. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

