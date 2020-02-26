Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 851,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,432. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

