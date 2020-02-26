Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. State Street Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after buying an additional 79,141 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.65. 23,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

