Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Mellanox Technologies worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $123.79.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

