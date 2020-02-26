Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

