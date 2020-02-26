Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,612 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 852.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 1,234,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $87.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 58.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

