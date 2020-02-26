Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,080 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 1,307,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,600. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

