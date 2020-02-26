Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 64,998 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 256,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 226,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of G traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. 641,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,288. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

