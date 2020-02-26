Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 1,827,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.