Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.27 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

