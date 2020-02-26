Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.46 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $8.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,366. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

