Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.51 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.45. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,251. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

