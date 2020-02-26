Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,949 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. 2,657,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,297. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.